(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, July 25 Australian shares slipped 0.1 percent from six-year highs on Friday in lacklustre trade as Wall Street closed mostly flat overnight, although an uptick in banks capped further losses.

The S&P/ASX 200 index slipped 4.3 points to 5,583.5 at the close of trade, snapping seven consecutive sessions of rises, its longest streak since mid-April. The benchmark rose 0.2 percent on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.4 percent or 19.6 points to finish the session at 5,194.3. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Pullin)