UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
(Updates to close)
SYDNEY, July 25 Australian shares slipped 0.1 percent from six-year highs on Friday in lacklustre trade as Wall Street closed mostly flat overnight, although an uptick in banks capped further losses.
The S&P/ASX 200 index slipped 4.3 points to 5,583.5 at the close of trade, snapping seven consecutive sessions of rises, its longest streak since mid-April. The benchmark rose 0.2 percent on Thursday.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.4 percent or 19.6 points to finish the session at 5,194.3. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Pullin)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts