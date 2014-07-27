SYDNEY, July 28 Australian shares are set for a soft start to the week on Monday, tracking weakness on Wall Street and metal prices, though an uptick in gold may limit the downside. * Local share price index futures slipped 0.1 percent, a 61.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.1 percent on Friday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.3 percent in early trade. * U.S. stocks closed lower on Friday in a broad consumer-discretionary-led selloff after Visa and Amazon, a pair of closely watched bellwether names, reported disappointing results. * Copper slipped, hurt by the prospect of increased supplies from Indonesia, but further falls were limited by encouraging economic data from top consumer China. * Gold rebounded from the previous session's drop to a one-month low, as heightened tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine prompted speculators to scale back their bearish bets ahead of the weekend. * Australia's No. 2 private hospital company Healthscope Ltd has its sharemarket debut in the country's biggest listing since 2010. * National Australia Bank Ltd has agreed to sell a 625 million pound ($1.06 billion) portfolio of mostly non-performing UK commercial property loans to private equity firm Cerberus Global Investors. * Frasers Centrepoint Ltd said its offer to acquire Australand Property Group will close at 1900 Sydney time on August 7. * Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd says it will acquire Bear Head LNG project in Canada. * REA Group Ltd has acquired a 17.2 percent shareholding in IProperty Group. * Leighton Holdings Ltd says its half year net profit fell to A$291.3 million from A$366.2 million, and declared an interim dividend of A$0.57 per share. * Navitas Ltd will release its preliminary earnings report later in the day. * Wall St closes lower on Amazon, Visa; S&P's weekly gain erased * Brent climbs above $108/bbl on U.S.-Russian tensions * Gold up on Ukraine, short-covering; posts weekly loss * Copper, zinc gain as China's factory growth rebounds For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)