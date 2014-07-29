UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SYDNEY, July 30 Australian shares are seen opening flat as investors eye the end of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting, although weaker metals prices may pull resources stocks lower. * Local share price index futures ended flat at a 50.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark added 0.6 percent to a 6-year closing high on Tuesday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index dipped 0.1 percent in early trade. * U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, dropping in a broad selloff as a weak outlook from courier company UPS weighed on sentiment and pressured transport stocks. * Copper prices slipped as prospects of growing supplies overshadowed encouraging signs of health in the global economy, and zinc retreated after hovering near three-year highs on expectations of a tightening market. * Gold dropped as investors nervously awaited the end of U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting to see if the central bank will raise interest rates faster than expected. * Brambles Ltd said Graham Kraehe will retire as chairman, and will be replaced by Stephen Johns. * Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Ltd posted a 41 percent rise in first-half net profit. The home loan insurer also declared a fully franked interim dividend of A$0.028 per share. * Tabcorp Holdings Ltd said it has reached an agreement with the ACT Government to acquire ACTTAB for A$105.5 million. * Wall St ends down; Twitter rallies after-hours * Brent oil firm on new Russia sanctions; U.S. slips on refinery * Gold drops as market waits for Fed's rate view * Copper weighed by rising output, economic data awaited For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Pullin)
