MELBOURNE, Aug 5 Australian shares are set to open slightly higher on Tuesday, with mining stocks likely to rise on hopes of improving growth in China, the world's biggest metals consumer. * Local share price index futures rose 0.1 percent to 5,488.0, but that was a 52.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark fell 0.3 percent on Monday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index inched up 1.4 points to 5,092.08 in early trade. * U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday, lifted in a late rally driven by earnings from Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway and broad gains across most sectors that helped the S&P 500 index rebound from its largest weekly drop since 2012. * Copper rose as a rally in China's stock markets indicated improving prospects for demand in the world's largest consumer of the industrial metal, although growing global supplies kept investors cautious. * Bionic ear implant maker Cochlear Ltd and Australia's biggest toll-road operator, Transurban Group , will be in the frame on Tuesday as they report annual results. -------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2224 GMT ---------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,938.99 0.72 13.840 USD/JPY 102.56 -0.02 -0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.4853 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1,287.91 -0.01 -0.130 US CRUDE 98.52 0.23 0.230 DOW JONES 16,569.28 0.46 75.91 ASIA ADRS 152.90 0.68 1.03 ---------------------------------------------------------------- * Late surge lifts Wall St, utilities sag * Oil rebounds as global tensions raise supply fears * Gold drops on S&P gains, Portuguese bank deal * Copper rises on China demand prospects For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double-click: (Reporting by Sonali Paul, editing by G Crosse)