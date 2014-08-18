SYDNEY, Aug 19 Australian shares are likely to open higher on Tuesday, boosted by a rally on Wall Street, while local attention will be on a string of earnings results led by top global miner BHP Billiton. * Sydney share price index futures rose 25 points to 5,554.0, a 33-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 20.6 points to 5,587.1. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 22.3 points to 5093.5 in early trade. * U.S. stocks surged overnight as increasing homebuilder confidence and hopes of receding tensions in Russia prompted investors to bet higher. * Brent crude oil reached its lowest price in more than a year as concerns over conflict in the middle east and Ukraine eased while London copper nudged higher and capped after new home prices in top metal consumer China fell in July for the third month in a row. * QBE Insurance Group, Australia's biggest insurer will post it's half year results at 23:30GMT * The Reserve Bank of Australia will release the minutes of its policy meeting at 0130GMT ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2317 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1971.74 0.85% 16.680 USD/JPY 102.62 0.06% 0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.3944 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1297.65 0.04% 0.460 US CRUDE 96.69 0.29% 0.280 DOW JONES 16838.74 1.06% 175.83 ASIA ADRS 154.91 0.83% 1.28 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St rallies on M&A blitz and homebuilder data * Brent crude hits 14-month low as supply risks ease * Gold falls as Ukraine tensions ease, equities rally * Copper rebounds, but China property downturn caps For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Editing by Eric Meijer)