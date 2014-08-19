UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SYDNEY Aug 20 Australian shares are seen slipping at the open on Wednesday as investors continue to digest a batch of earnings delivered this morning, though the uptick on Wall Street and in metals prices may buoy the market.
* Local share price index futures slipped 0.1 percent to 5,575.0, a 48.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark added 0.7 percent on Tuesday, its fourth consecutive session of gains.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.2 percent in early trade.
* U.S. stocks ended higher for the second straight session on Tuesday, as robust housing data and strong earnings from Dow's Home Depot overshadowed lingering concerns about the conflict in Ukraine.
* Aluminium prices rose on Tuesday, supported by a short-term shortage of available metal, while copper dipped on persistent concern about expected additional supply.
* Gold futures eased, under pressure from buoyant equities markets and a stronger dollar after upbeat U.S. economic data, and palladium sank from Monday's 13-year high as traders booked profits.
* AGL Energy Ltd, Australia's No.2 gas and electricity retailer by sales, booked a 3.9 percent fall in underlying annual net profit as it experienced a warmer-than- expected winter and demand for energy fell.
* Brambles Ltd, the world's largest supplier of pallets, reported 5 percent growth in annual net profit on Wednesday but missed estimates as strong revenue growth was outweighed by severe U.S. weather conditions and higher costs.
* Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd reported a 16 percent fall in first half net profit on weak domestic consumer spending and rising costs in Indonesia and warned full-year profits would be "materially lower" than last year.
* Challenger Ltd, Australia's largest annuities provider said its annual net profit fell 18 percent to A$341 million but said it was well positioned to tap the largely under-served post-retirement market.
* APN News and Media says it has successfully refinanced its debt facilities with a one-off pre-tax cost of between A$4 million to A$5 million to be incurred this financial year.
* Reject Shop Ltd says its full year net profit was down 25.4 percent to A$14.5 million.
* Seek Ltd says its full year net profit was down 35 percent to A$195.6 million.
* Woodside Petroleum Ltd reported a 33 percent increase in half-year underlying profit as output from the Pluto liquefied natural gas project increased and prices rose.
* Aveo Group said its full year profit after tax soared 115.1 percent to A$26.1 million.
* Charter Hall Retail says its profit for the year jumped 62 percent to A$85.2 million.
* Yancoal Australia Ltd recorded a loss after income tax of A$192.7 million.
* Southern Cross Media reported a net loss after tax of A$296 million.
* Transpacific Industries Group Ltd says it is undergoing a voluntary grounding of its entire fleet nationally following a fatal accident in South Australia on August 18.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2320 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1981.6 0.5% 9.860 USD/JPY 102.89 0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.4033 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1295.15 -0.01% -0.140 US CRUDE 94.9 0.44% 0.420 DOW JONES 16919.59 0.48% 80.85 ASIA ADRS 154.63 -0.18% -0.28 -------------------------------------------------------------
* Wall St extends rally, lifted by Apple and Home Depot * U.S. crude sinks for second day ahead of contract expiry * Gold falls on stronger dollar; palladium sinks from 13-year high * Aluminium climbs, copper dips on worries about increasing supply
