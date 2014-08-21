UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
(Updates to close)
SYDNEY Aug 21 Australian shares added 0.1 percent to close at a fresh six-year high, though a disappointing survey on Chinese manufacturing took much of the shine off a handful of strong earnings reports and Wall Street's upbeat performance.
The S&P/ASX 200 index added 4.3 points to 5,638.9 at the close of trade after earlier hitting an intraday high of 5,679.5. The benchmark rose for a sixth consecutive session, its longest winning streak since mid-July.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.2 percent or 12.6 points to 5,152.9. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts