MELBOURNE, Oct 28 Australian shares are set to retreat from a six-week high on Tuesday, under pressure from the resources sector, with iron ore and oil prices slipping. * Local share price index futures fell 0.3 percent to 5,423.0, sitting at a 36-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.9 percent on Monday to its highest close since Sept 15. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 1.7 points to 5,332.1 in early trade. * U.S. stocks ended near flat on Monday, pausing after the S&P 500's biggest weekly gain since January 2013, while energy shares fell with another decline in oil prices. * Copper rose on Monday on news of planned strike action in Indonesia and Peru, though gains were limited by an expected surge in supply of the metal next year. Gold also fell as crude oil prices tumbled. * Global miner BHP Billiton has put its Fayetteville shale gas assets in Arkansas up for sale in a move to focus on the more profitable liquids in its petroleum business. * Whitehaven Coal said it expects operating costs in the first year of production at its Maules Creek mine to be around A$62-64 a tonne. That is around A$10 ($8.80) below the current Newcastle benchmark thermal coal price. * Commercial and industrial property developer Goodman Group reaffirmed it expects operating earnings to rise 6 percent in the 2015 financial year. * BC Iron cut its sales guidance for the year to June 2015 after running into problems with clay content at its Nullagine joint venture, which hit shipments and costs in the September quarter. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2144 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1961.63 -0.15% -2.950 USD/JPY 107.81 0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.2587 -- -0.014 SPOT GOLD 1225.25 -0.46% -5.710 US CRUDE 81 -0.01% -0.010 DOW JONES 16817.94 0.07% 12.53 ASIA ADRS 143.65 -0.42% -0.60 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St flat after last week's big gain; energy weighs * U.S. oil recovers from dip below $80 on short-covering * Gold falls on oil drop; Fed meeting in focus * Copper up on strike action, weaker dollar For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (1 US dollar = 1.1370 Australian dollar) (Editing by Chris Reese)