(Updates to close) Australian shares pared losses to close 0.12 percent lower on Tuesday after financials bounced back, but weak global data and the resources and energy sectors weighed on investor sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 6.4 points to close at 5,452. The benchmark rose 0.9 percent on Monday to its highest close since Sept 15.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index ended 0.08 percent higher to finish the session at 5,338.33. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Eric Meijer)