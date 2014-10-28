UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SYDNEY Oct 29 Australian shares are set to rise modestly on Wednesday, hovering around six-week highs after Wall Street jumped overnight, though trading may be cautious ahead of full year results from Australia's top banks later in the week.
* Investors are also eyeing the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting, where it is likely to reinforce expectations it will wait a long while before rising interest rates, although the Fed is all but certain to announce the end of its massive bond-buying stimulus.
* Local share price index futures rose 0.5 percent to 5,477, a 24.4-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark pared losses to close 0.1 percent lower on Tuesday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.2 percent in early trade.
* U.S. stocks rose more than 1 percent overnight, with the S&P 500 ending above its 50-day moving average for the first time in almost a month as strong earnings eased concerns about the outlook for corporate America.
* Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI lost 1 percent to $78.80 a tonne. Copper prices hit a two-week high, while gold finished firmer as softer-than-expected U.S. consumer spending data pressured the dollar.
* Lottery and gaming company Tatts Group Ltd holds its AGM later in the day.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2156 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1985.05 1.19% 23.420 USD/JPY 108.14 0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.2996 -- 0.043 SPOT GOLD 1228 0.02% 0.300 US CRUDE 81.54 0.15% 0.120 DOW JONES 17005.75 1.12% 187.81 ASIA ADRS 145.68 1.41% 2.03 -------------------------------------------------------------
* Wall St jumps 1 pct, S&P ends above key level * Oil rises after 2-day loss; U.S. inventories seen up again * Gold firms on weak U.S. durable goods data; Fed eyed * Copper hits two-week high on supply disruption worries
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by)
