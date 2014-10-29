(Updates to close)

SYDNEY Oct 29 Australian shares pared early gains to end flat on Wednesday as investors overlooked strong advances on Wall St and instead opted for caution before earnings reports from Australia's top banks later in the week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.1 percent or 4.9 points to 5,447.7, the same percentage fall as the previous day.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.3 percent or 17.54 points to finish the session at 5355.88.