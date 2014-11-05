(Updates to close)

SYDNEY Nov 5 Australian shares ended Wednesday's session a tick lower after falling commodity prices and concerns about China's economic health weighed on sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index dipped 2 points, or 0.04 percent, to 5,517.9 at the close of trade, pulling away from a two-month peak set on Monday.

Energy and utilities suffered the most with around 1 percent in losses, while iron ore miners added to the pain.

Financial sector stocks eked out a small bounce, led by Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) which leapt 1 percent after it posted a near 10 percent rise in first-quarter cash profits.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index finished 0.4 percent lower at 5,402.1 points, having touched a lifetime peak of 5,428.20 earlier in the session. (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)