SYDNEY Nov 6 Australian shares ended Thursday's session 0.21 percent lower as investors sold banks before they trade ex-dividend and falling iron ore prices dragged down miners.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 11.8 points to 5,506.1. The benchmark was mostly unchanged on Wednesday closing at 5,517.9 points.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.03 percent or 1.46 points to finish the session at 5,403.6. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)