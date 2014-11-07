(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, xxx xx Australian shares rose 0.8 percent on Thursday on broad-based gains as sentiment was buoyed by the European Central Bank's pledge to do more to revive the euro zone economy, with mining stocks rebounding after selling off heavily in the past week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose to 5,549.1 points at the close of trade, rising 0.41 percent for the week. The benchmark fell 0.2 percent on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.3 percent or 15.4 points to finish the session at 5,418.99. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)