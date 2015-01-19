(Updates to close)

SYDNEY Jan 19 Australian shares pared gains to close 0.2 percent higher on Monday as consumer staples and telecom stocks came under pressure in afternoon trades and as investors turned anxious ahead of economic data from China.

The S&P/ASX 200 index came off highs to rise 9.86 points to 5,309.10 at the close of trade. The benchmark fell 0.6 percent on Friday and posted its biggest weekly drop since June 2013.

Ozforex was the worst performer on the index. Woolworths turned negative in later session to fall over 1 percent while Wesfarmers fell 0.3 percent. Telstra was down 0.8 percent.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index ended up 0.38 percent or 21.4 points to finish the session at 5,638.14. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)