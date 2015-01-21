(Updates to close)

SYDNEY Jan 21 Australian and New Zealand shares bounced on Wednesday on hopes stimulus from central banks will bolster uneven global growth, with gains seen across all sectors.

The S&P/ASX 200 index jumped 1.6 percent or 85.7 points to 5,393.4 to show the largest one-day gain so far this year. The benchmark, however, is still down 0.3 percent for January.

Miners led the increase with Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton up more than 2 percent.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rallied 0.7 percent or 39.63 points to finish the session at 5,672.852. It set a fresh record high of 5,675.20. (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Anand Basu)