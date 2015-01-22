(Updates to close)

SYDNEY Jan 22 Australian shares rose for a second session on Thursday as investors wagered the European Central Bank will unveil a stimulus package later in the day, while a rebound in oil and copper prices shored up the resources sector.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 26.5 points or 0.5 percent to close at 5,419.9.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 25.7 points or 0.5 percent to finish the session at 5,647.1. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Anand Basu)