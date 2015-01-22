SYDNEY, Jan 23 Australian shares looked set to open higher on Friday, tracking a global rally after the European Central Bank launched a 1 trillion euro rescue plan to revive the euro zone economy. The local share price index futures rose 1.2 percent to 5,427.0, a 7-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index climbed 0.4 percent to 5,671.73 in early trade. The ECB said it would purchase sovereign debt from this March until the end of September 2016, by which time more than 1 trillion euros ($1.14 trillion) would have been created under quantitative easing. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on ($1 = 0.8804 euros) (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)