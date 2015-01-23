(Updates to close)

SYDNEY Jan 23 Australian shares jumped to a 10-week high on Friday as investors cheered a larger than expected economic stimulus package from the European Central Bank, which added to growing hopes of a domestic interest rate cut.

The death of Saudi king Abdullah encouraged investors to buy energy stocks amid speculation a change of leadership in the pivotal oil-producing nation might lessen a global supply stand-off that has been driving the commodity's spot price down.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 81.9 points or 1.5 percent to 5501.8, its highest since Nov. 11, bringing its gains for the week to 4 percent.

Australian financial markets will be closed on Monday for the Australia Day holiday.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 28.1 points or 0.5 percent to finish the session at 5675.2. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)