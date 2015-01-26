SYDNEY, Jan 27 Australian shares are set for a sluggish start on Tuesday following a three-day weekend, with a mildly positive close on Wall Street providing only a small incentive for the local market. Weakness in iron ore prices .IO62-CNI=SI, which fell to their lowest in over five years on Monday, should weigh on mining shares. Exporters, however, were likely to benefit from a slide in the Aussie dollar to a fresh six-year trough. Local stock index futures inched up 0.2 percent to 5,459.0, a 42.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. Last Friday, the benchmark index jumped 1.5 percent to a 10-week high. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was a touch firmer at 5,699.28 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by James Dalgleish)