UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
(Updates to close)
SYDNEY Jan 28 Australia's share market closed higher for a fifth session on Wednesday as the major banks bounced back from early declines in a sign that demand for high-yielding stocks was still strong.
The S&P/ASX 200 index was a touch higher at 5,551.6, having climbed a four-month peak. Earlier, the benchmark index fell as much as 0.5 percent.
Commonwealth Bank erased losses to hit an all-time high of A$87.97, surpassing the previous peak of A$87.65 set on Tuesday.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 1.0 percent, or 57.1 points to finish at an record closing high of 5,794.8. (Editing by Eric Meijer)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February