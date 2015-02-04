SYDNEY, Feb 5 Australian shares are set to open lower on Thursday as sliding oil and iron ore prices should weigh on the heavyweight resources sector. Global miner BHP Billiton is expected to have a weak start after its U.S. ADRs tumbled 2 percent. The local stock index futures dropped 10 points or 0.2 percent to 5,716, a 61.3-point discount to the close of the underlying S&P/ASX200 index on Wednesday. The benchmark index scaled a near seven-year peak in the last session, continuing a winning run stretching 10 straight sessions. National Australia Bank NAB.AX is due to provide a limited update for the first quarter ended December. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was unchanged in early trade at 5,783.9. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Cecile Lefort)