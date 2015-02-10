(Updates to close)

SYDNEY Feb 10 Australian shares fell for a second day on Tuesday, as concerns about Greek debt negotiations gave investors good reason to cut exposure after a run of gains stretching over two weeks.

Uninspiring Australian economic data added to the caution ahead of the domestic earnings season, which is expected to show the impact of a collapse in commodities prices in the past six months.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 14.3 points or 0.25 percent to 5800.6 at the close.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.25 percent or 14.5 points to finish the session at 5784.1. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Richard Borsuk)