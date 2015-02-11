SYDNEY, Feb 12 Australian shares are likely to rise for the first time in four sessions on Thursday as investors bet overnight gains in the iron ore price will boost resources and that company reporting season will bring encouraging results. The local share price index futures was up 14 points or 0.2 percent at 5738 in early trading, a 31-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 31.5 points or 0.5 percent to 5769.1 at the close of trade on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 13.4 points or 0.2 percent to 5775.8 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Byron Kaye)