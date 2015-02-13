UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
(Updates to close)
SYDNEY Feb 13 Australian shares surged to a near seven-year peak on Friday as firmer commodity prices and news of a ceasefire in Ukraine bolstered risk appetite.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 2.3 percent or 133.9 points to 5,877.5. It went as far as 5,893.5, its highest since May 2008 and putting it on track for a 1 percent weekly gain.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.6 percent or 37.2 points to finish at 5,786.54. (Editing by Kim Coghill)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts