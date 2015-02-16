(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)

By Cecile Lefort and Naomi Tajitsu

SYDNEY/WELLINGTON Feb 16 Australian shares consolidated near seven-year highs on Monday following a run of gains stretching over four weeks, while New Zealand shares slipped as energy-related shares weighed on the index.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was a wafer-thin 1.9 points lower at 5,875.5 by 0210 GMT, amid a lack of follow-through buying after Friday's peak of 5,893.5.

"We saw a modestly positive open. However, we have seen the markets give back gains with no doubt Friday's huge outperformance combining with the previous week's gains to see investors book some profits," said Tristan K'nell, head of trading at Quay Equities.

Not helping is a public holiday in the United States on Monday, while much of Asia will follow up later in the week for the Lunar New Year.

The local index is up more than 5 percent so far this month, largely due to an interest rate cut at home with expectations of more.

The heavyweight resource sector traded higher, with Fortescue Metals Group and BHP Billiton up 2 percent and 1, percent respectively.

Healthcare stocks also rose with CSL and Sigma Pharmaceuticals nearly 1 percent higher.

Some companies fell following the release of earnings. Regional lender Bendigo and Adelaide Bank dropped 3.7 percent to A$13.84 on lower-than-expected cash profits, having climbed to a six-year peak earlier in the session.

Top coal hauler Aurizon Holdings' shares slipped 2.6 percent to A$4.87 after the company warned it would be tough to sign off on plans to build new rail lines if coal and iron ore prices remained weak.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX50 index slipped 32.8 points or 0.6 percent to 5,753.73, near a lifetime closing high of 5,759.81 hit late last month.

Contact Energy led the march lower, sliding 7.2 percent to a one-month low of NZ$6.42 after half-year profits at the energy generator fell 54 percent.

Meridian Energy fell in sympathy to be 2.9 percent lower at NZ$1.84, while Genesis Energy was also down around 2.0 percent to NZ$2.27.

SkyCity Entertainment eased 1.0 percent to NZ$3.87 after the casino operator said it would review the design of a planned convention centre in Auckland. (Editing by Kim Coghill)