SYDNEY, Feb 17 Australian shares are poised for a cautious start on Tuesday after talks between Greece and its European lenders broke down, a disappointing outcome that is sure to take a toll on risk appetite. An absence of lead from Wall Street, which was shut on Monday for a public holiday, will ensure a lacklustre open. The local share price index futures ended a shortened overnight session at 5,833.0, a 55.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was little changed at 5,760.10 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Ian Chua)