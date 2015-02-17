SYDNEY, Feb 18 Australian shares are set for a firm open on Wednesday, staying in sight of a seven-year high, with investors looking to a flurry of company earnings. Share price index futures rose 0.4 percent to 5,843.0, a 15.2-point discount to the close of the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index on Tuesday. The local benchmark eased 0.5 percent in the last session but was still up more than 8 percent so far this year. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index shed 0.3 percent to 5,731.9 points in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Alison Williams)