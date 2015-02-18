(Updates to close)

SYDNEY Feb 18 Australian shares ended 1 percent higher on Wednesday to their highest level since May 2008, bolstered by a $5.1 billion takeover of Toll Holdings and on broad-based gains across all sectors.

The positive mood also allowed the market to navigate past weak corporate earnings, pushing the index to 5,915.7 points, up 57.49 points at the close of trade. The benchmark eased 0.5 percent on Tuesday.

Toll Holdings rose 47.2 percent after Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd agreed a A$6.5 billion ($5.1 billion) takeover of the Australian freight and logistics firm.

"The big news today has been the takeover offer for Toll Holdings ... which has lit a fire under the bulls," Chris Conway, Head of Research at Australian Stock Report, said in a note.

"The bulls generally love a juicy M&A deal and that's what they have focussed on today, rather than some of the poor results from other companies."

Ardent Leisure, Insurance Australia and Primary Healthcare slumped 5-15 percent on dismal earnings.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index ended down 0.15 percent or 8.85 points to finish the session at 5,741.36. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)