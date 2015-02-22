SYDNEY, Feb 23 Australian shares are expected to fall for a third straight session on Monday as the impact of a commodity price collapse on company profits outweighs any relief that Greece stuck a bailout deal with the eurozone. Greek and euro zone finance ministers agreed last week to extend the heavily indebted country's financial rescue by four months, cutting the risk it will run out of money next month and possibly be forced from the single currency area. But the relief comes during a mixed-bag Australian company reporting season, with several mining and energy companies announcing declining earnings as a result of dramatic falls in iron ore and oil prices in the past year. On Monday, miners Bluescope Steel and Atlas Iron , mining contractor Boart Longyear and energy firm Caltex Australia all announce results. Before the market opened, the local share price index futures was up 14 points at 5859, a 22.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 22.7 points to 5,881.5 at the close of trade on Friday, having touched a 7-year high earlier in the week. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 9.6 points to 6758.6 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Byron Kaye, editing by William Hardy)