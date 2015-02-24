UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SYDNEY, Feb 25 Australian shares are set to open higher on Wednesday with resources stocks likely to underpin gains after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen left the door open for a later than mid-year interest rate hike. Global miner BHP Billiton is expected to have a strong start following a 1 percent rise in its U.S. ADRs , with investors looking to more earnings results, including engineering firm Worley Parsons. The local share price index futures rose 0.4 percent, or 24 points, but that was an 18-point discount to the close of the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index on Tuesday. The benchmark rose 0.3 percent in the last session, near a seven-year peak touched last week. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.7 percent or 39.2 points to 5,762.5 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by David Gregorio)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February