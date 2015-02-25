UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SYDNEY, Feb 26 Australian shares are likely to open lower on Thursday, tracking Wall Street, as prices retreat from the previous session's seven-year peak while investors digest another day of what is expected to be a mixed bag of earnings results. Local share price index futures fell 0.3 percent to sit at a 42-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark rose 0.3 percent on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was down 0.1 percent in early trade after hitting a record closing high the previous session. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, click on (Reporting by Byron Kaye, editing by G Crosse)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February