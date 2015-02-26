(Updates to close)

SYDNEY Feb 26 Australian shares retreated from multi-year highs on Thursday as weak economic data and mixed corporate earnings reports gave investors little incentive to buy.

After reaching a seven-year closing high on Wednesday, the S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.6 percent or 36.4 points to close at 5908.5.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.3 percent or 19.4 points to a fresh all-time closing high of 5861.7. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Eric Meijer)