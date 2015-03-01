SYDNEY, March 2 Australian shares may inch up at the open on Monday as investors snap up stocks for their yield as expectations rise for another rate cut in Australia this week. Mining stocks, however, could slip on worries about U.S. and Chinese growth. Local share price index futures rose 0.1 percent to 5,918.0, to sit at a 10.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.3 percent on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.1 percent to 5,885.3 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Susan Fenton)