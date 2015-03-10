SYDNEY, March 11 Australian shares are likely to fall on Wednesday, tracking weakess on Wall Street, which ended lower on expectations of a mid-year rate hike by the Federal Reserve. Falling metals and oil prices are likely to put further pressure on resources- and energy-related stocks. The local share price index futures fell 0.8 percent, a 61.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended flat on Tuesday. Australian consumer confidence and mortgage lending data are due later in the day. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.5 percent to 5,856.31 points in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on. For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Kevin Liffey)