SYDNEY, April 8 Australian shares ended higher on Wednesday thanks to a boost from energy and mining stocks, but a mixed performance by the big banks kept the overall market in check.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.6 percent, or 34.7 points, higher at 5,960.7. The benchmark index is not far from a seven-year peak of 5,996.9 set last month.

New Zealand's NZX 50 index finished the session up 0.1 percent, or 4.3 points, at 5,859.7. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)