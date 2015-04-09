(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, April 9 Australian shares dipped on Thursday as mining and energy firms came under pressure, though retailers and other discretionary stocks edged up.

The S&P/ASX 200 index shed 0.5 percent or 28.5 points to 5,932.2, but remained within sight of a seven-year peak of 5,996.9 set last month.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index eased 0.2 percent or 12.5 points to finish the session at 5,847.17. (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)