UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
(Updates to close)
SYDNEY, April 10 Australian shares ended higher on Friday with utilities and energy sectors making solid contributions as oil prices regained some ground.
The S&P/ASX 200 index finished up 0.6 percent at 5,968.4, taking gains this week to 1.2 percent. The benchmark index ended the week not far a seven-year peak of 5,996.9 reached last month.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index closed a touch firmer at 5,847.4. On the week, it was 0.3 percent higher. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February