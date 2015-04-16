SYDNEY, April 17 Australian shares are expected to open lower on Friday as investors sell stocks following another slide in the all-important iron ore price and a lacklustre lead from Wall Street. The local share price index futures fell six points to 5938, a 0.2 percent discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 39.08 points or 0.7 percent to 5,947.5 on Thursday. On Thursday, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 0.4 percent as lingering worries about upcoming corporate earnings reports offset enthusiasm about a trio of soaring Wall Street debuts. The price of steel-making ingredient iron ore slid back below $50, less than half its value a year ago, increasing pressure on heavyweight producers BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was down 0.1 percent or 6.3 points at 6875.5 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Chris Reese)