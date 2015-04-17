(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, April 17 Australian shares fell 1.2 percent on Friday as falling iron ore prices encouraged investors to sell mining stocks, putting the index on track for the second-largest weekly loss this year.

The S&P/ASX 200 index lost 69.6 points lower to end the session at 5,877.9 and was set to end the week 1.4 percent weaker. It has been unable to break a key psychological level of 6,000 points.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index eased 0.3 percent lower or 20.3 points to finish the session at 5,861.4. (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)