SYDNEY, April 27 Australian shares surged to a seven-year closing high, pulling closer to the key psychological barrier of 6,000, as miners and energy stocks benefitted the most from a rally in iron ore prices.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.8 percent or 49.4 points to 5,982.7, its highest close since January 2008. The benchmark rose 1.5 percent in the previous session.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index edged up 7.4 points or 0.1 percent to finish the session at 5765.4. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)