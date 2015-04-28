(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, April 28 Australian shares fell on Tuesday as investors shrugged off a rebound in iron ore prices and booked gains after a recent winning streak.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.6 percent or 34.2 points to 5948.5 by the close of trade. The benchmark hit a seven-year closing high of 5,982.7 on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index edged up 4.2 points or 0.1 percent to finish the session at 5769.7. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)