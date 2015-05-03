SYDNEY, May 4 Australian shares are set to open higher on Monday, shored up by the miners; however gains will be capped as Westpac Banking Corp reported a weaker-than-expected half-year profit in a bad omen for all the big banks reporting this week. Local share price index futures settled 0.6 percent higher at 5,833.0, an 18.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.4 percent last Friday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.4 percent to 5,775.7 in early trade. Westpac, Australia's no.2 lender by market value, said on Monday its first-half cash profit was flat, lagging forecasts, as lower treasury income and adjustments to its derivative valuations hurt growth. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Eric Walsh)