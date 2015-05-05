SYDNEY, May 6 Australian shares are likely to track Wall Street lower on Wednesday, with worries about the big banks facing slower growth weighing on sentiment, although resources stocks should find support on higher iron ore, metals and oil prices. Local share price index futures fell 0.8 percent to 5,755.0, settling at a 71.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark index ended flat on Tuesday after the central bank gave no clear signs that it will ease again, following a widely expected cut in the cash rate to a record low 2 percent. Commonwealth Bank of Australia, the country's top lender by market value, on Wednesday said its third quarter unaudited cash earnings were flat at A$2.2 billion ($1.75 billion), hit by a higher regulatory cost burden. Internet provider TPG Telecom Ltd, controlled by Malaysian-born billionaire David Teoh, sweetened its approach for rival iiNet Ltd to at least A$1.56 billion ($1.24 billion), battling an offer from rival M2 Group Ltd. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index inched down 0.1 percent, or 5.0 points, to 5,782.7 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Richard Pullin)