SYDNEY, May 8 Australian shares are set to open slightly lower on Friday caught between a stronger Wall Street and a weaker commodities market, which is likely to weigh on a resources dependant economy. The local share price index futures slipped 8-points to finish at 5,609.0, a 36 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.8 percent or 46.5 points to 5,645.7. The RBA monetary policy statement is expected later in the day. Wall Street edged higher ahead of April payroll report and a near 15 year-low jobless numbers. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 13.5 points or 0.24 percent in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Pauline Askin)