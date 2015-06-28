SYDNEY, June 29 Australian shares look set to weaken on Monday as investors brace for the possibility of Greece's exit from the euro zone after it failed to strike a deal with its lenders, leaving the cash-strapped nation on the brink of a damaging debt default. The grim mood sent U.S. stock futures diving 1.8 percent in early Asian trade to a three-month low. Greece will keep its banks closed on Monday and implement capital controls after international creditors refused to extend the country's bailout. Anxiety over Greece will likely overshadow China's decision to cut lending rates for the fourth time since November. Meanwhile, falling commodities prices may put a further dent on Australian resources shares such as BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto. The local share price index futures rose 0.2 percent overnight, a 35.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 1.5 percent lower on Friday, falling for the second straight session. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.75 percent to 5,712.13 points in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)