SYDNEY, July 14 Australian shares rose 1.9 percent on Monday as the news that Greece had struck a deal with creditors lifted sentiment, while stabilising commodity prices helped underpin the materials sector.

The S&P/ASX 200 index gained 104.230 points to 5,577.400 at the close of trade. The benchmark edged down 0.34 percent on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.77 percent or 44.18 points to finish the session at 5,750.880.

