SYDNEY, July 14 Australian shares rose 1.1 percent on Wednesday led by broad based gains thanks to strong data from China, a major export market for Australian manufactures. [ID: nL4N0ZU5SZ]

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 58.8 points to 5,636.2 at the close of trade, the second straight day of gains. The benchmark index rose 1.9 percent in the previous session.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index gained 0.9 percent or 55.1 points to finish the session at 5805.9. (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)