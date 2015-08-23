SYDNEY, Aug 24 Australian shares are set to drop on Monday, following a selloff in global equity markets on fears of a sharp economic slow down in China. Local share price index futures slipped 2.1 percent to 5,058, a 156.6-point discount to the close of the underlying S&P/ASX200 index on Friday. The benchmark skidded to an eight-month low in the last session to end the week 3-percent lower. Company earnings are in full swing with Fortescue Metals Group, Lend Lease Group, Caltex Australia out with their results. Investors will particularly watch the first annual results of South32, BHP Billiton BHP.AX's spin off. BHP's U.S. ADRs BHP.N dropped 1.5 percent on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 2 percent in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Nick Zieminski)