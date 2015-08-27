(Updates to close)

SYDNEY Aug 27 Australian shares rallied a the third consecutive session on Thursday, tracking a bounce in Asian markets, with the healthcare and utility sectors leading gains.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 1.2 percent higher or 60.52 points to 5,233.30, pulling away from a two-year trough of under 5,000 touched this week.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index added 1 percent or 57.16 points to finish the session at 5,634.94. (Editing by Richard Borsuk)